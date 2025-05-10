Coordinator Makkah Visits Mina Camps, Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Mashair Days
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 12:40 AM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) An inspection team led by Coordinator Makkah, Zulfiqar Khan, visited Mina camps on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming Mashair days.
The team conducted a thorough inspection of the accommodation facilities, kitchens, clinics and bathrooms within the camps. The Al Rajjhi Project Coordinator provided a detailed briefing on the services that will be available to pilgrims, including a QR code system at the entrance of each camp to provide easy access to relevant information.
The Coordinator Makkah emphasized the importance of providing exceptional facilities and services to pilgrims. He directed the Al Rajjhi team to ensure that no effort is spared in delivering hygienic food, adequate health facilities and clear route guidance for Arafat, Jamrat, and Muzdalifah.
He also suggested the introduction of street numbers within the camps and the inclusion of route information within the QR codes to further enhance the pilgrims' experience in Mina.
The inspection visit reflects the commitment to providing a high-quality experience for pilgrims, with the collaborative efforts of Coordinator Makkah’s team and the Al Rajhi Company expected to contribute to a successful and spiritually fulfilling Hajj season in 2025.
Talking to APP here, Coordinator Makkah Zulfiqar Khan said that all camps will be fully air-conditioned to ensure a comfortable environment for pilgrims. Each camp will be equipped with sofa-cum-beds, allowing pilgrims to use them for both sitting and sleeping. He went on to say that that ample storage space will also be provided in the form of elevated storage racks for pilgrims to store their luggage.
To a question, Zulfiqar Khan said the previous practice of Mina has been transformed to a more elaborate training of the welfare staff, in line with the re-imagined Mashaire management strategy which necessitates a more detailed and scenario based orientation of each segment of the Mashaire covering Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah, Jamrat along with allied issues of transportation.
Recent Stories
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri
More Stories From World
-
Coordinator Makkah visits Mina Camps, reviews arrangements for upcoming Mashair Days6 minutes ago
-
Coordinator Makkah visits Mina Camps, reviews arrangements for upcoming Mashair Days56 minutes ago
-
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng2 hours ago
-
IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan, India to end hostilities6 hours ago
-
Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 186 hours ago
-
Vice President: Iran and Tajikistan are the second homes of both nations10 hours ago
-
China increases lifelong learning options via new university-led courses12 hours ago
-
European leaders congratulate newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, express hope for peace12 hours ago
-
Japan OKs Princess Kako's June Brazil visit to mark 130 yrs of ties12 hours ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak arrives in Istanbul for official visit to Türkiye13 hours ago
-
Lukashenko congratulates newly-elected Pope Leo XIV13 hours ago
-
Xi says China-Russia relations more confident, stable and resilient in new era13 hours ago