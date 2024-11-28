COP16 Biodiversity Talks To Restart In February: UN
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Crunch UN talks to find funding to curb the destruction of nature will resume in Rome in February, the UN said Thursday after negotiations this month in Colombia ended without a deal.
The biodiversity conference will be held at the headquarters of the United Nations' food and Agriculture Organization from February 25-27 to tackle issues 'left unresolved following the suspension of the meeting' on November 2, a statement said.
An unprecedented 23,000 participants flocked to Cali in Colombia for the largest summit yet on biodiversity aimed at protecting nature from deforestation, over-exploitation, climate change and pollution.
Negotiations stretched into an extra night but the Colombian presidency was unable to establish a quorum, with many delegates having boarded return flights.
"In the weeks to come, and during our meeting in Rome this February, I will work alongside parties to build the trust and consensus needed to achieve peace with nature," said Colombia's Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, the COP16 president, in the statement.
She added, "Securing a key financial accord will be central to our efforts".
Recent Stories
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan envoy discusses health collaboration with Singapore minister20 minutes ago
-
High-flying Fiorentina face test of Scudetto credentials with Inter visit20 minutes ago
-
Norway faces WWF in court over deep sea mining21 minutes ago
-
At least 30 feared dead after Uganda landslides: official31 minutes ago
-
China's steel giant develops low temperature resistant, durable steel plate50 minutes ago
-
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for head of Myanmar’s military regime50 minutes ago
-
China's largest desert fully encircled with green belt51 minutes ago
-
Lao capital aims to become green city by 20301 hour ago
-
At plastic treaty talks, no united front for industry1 hour ago
-
Namibia extends voting after logistical issues1 hour ago
-
At least 30 feared dead after Uganda landslides: official1 hour ago
-
Russia launches massive aerial attack on Ukraine's energy sector2 hours ago