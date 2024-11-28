COP16 biodiversity talks to restart in February: UN

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Crunch UN talks to find funding to curb the destruction of nature will resume in Rome in February, the UN said Thursday after negotiations this month in Colombia ended without a deal.

The biodiversity conference will be held at the headquarters of the United Nations' food and Agriculture Organization from February 25-27 to tackle issues 'left unresolved following the suspension of the meeting' on November 2, a statement said.

An unprecedented 23,000 participants flocked to Cali in Colombia for the largest summit yet on biodiversity aimed at protecting nature from deforestation, over-exploitation, climate change and pollution.

Negotiations stretched into an extra night but the Colombian presidency was unable to establish a quorum, with many delegates having boarded return flights.

"In the weeks to come, and during our meeting in Rome this February, I will work alongside parties to build the trust and consensus needed to achieve peace with nature," said Colombia's Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, the COP16 president, in the statement.

She added, "Securing a key financial accord will be central to our efforts".