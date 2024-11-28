Open Menu

COP16 Biodiversity Talks To Restart In February: UN

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM

COP16 biodiversity talks to restart in February: UN

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Crunch UN talks to find funding to curb the destruction of nature will resume in Rome in February, the UN said Thursday after negotiations this month in Colombia ended without a deal.

The biodiversity conference will be held at the headquarters of the United Nations' food and Agriculture Organization from February 25-27 to tackle issues 'left unresolved following the suspension of the meeting' on November 2, a statement said.

An unprecedented 23,000 participants flocked to Cali in Colombia for the largest summit yet on biodiversity aimed at protecting nature from deforestation, over-exploitation, climate change and pollution.

Negotiations stretched into an extra night but the Colombian presidency was unable to establish a quorum, with many delegates having boarded return flights.

"In the weeks to come, and during our meeting in Rome this February, I will work alongside parties to build the trust and consensus needed to achieve peace with nature," said Colombia's Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, the COP16 president, in the statement.

She added, "Securing a key financial accord will be central to our efforts".

Related Topics

United Nations Agriculture Cali Rome Colombia February November From

Recent Stories

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

14 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

14 hours ago
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

14 hours ago
 Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

14 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

14 hours ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

14 hours ago
 Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

14 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

14 hours ago

More Stories From World