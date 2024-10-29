Open Menu

COP16 Chair Hails Biodiversity Attaining 'equal Footing' With Climate Crisis

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 08:40 AM

COP16 chair hails biodiversity attaining 'equal footing' with climate crisis

Cali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The world's biggest nature protection conference, under way in Cali, has placed biodiversity loss "on an equal footing" with the climate emergency, the meeting's Colombian president told AFP in an interview Monday.

"I think we have already achieved a first objective which was to raise the political profile of the... issue of biodiversity, put it on an equal footing with the... climate issue," Susana Muhamad, who is also Colombia's environment minister, said of progress made.

The 16th so-called Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, has attracted a record 23,000 registered delegates and some 1,200 journalists to Cali, according to organizers.

Thousands of activists and residents have also flocked to the so-called "green zone" for cultural activities and demonstrations.

On Tuesday, UN chief Antonio Guterres, six heads of state and 115 ministers will join the conference in southwest Colombia.

Themed "Peace with Nature," COP16 has the urgent task of coming up with monitoring and funding mechanisms to achieve 23 nature protection goals agreed in Canada two years ago.

Muhamad told AFP that the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF), created to give effect to those goals, "needs more money."

To unlock more funds, she said, "it would be very helpful if developed countries could increase the messages that they are going to meet the development financing target" before leaving Cali.

Related Topics

World United Nations Canada Cali Progress Colombia Money

Recent Stories

No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

9 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

9 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

9 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

9 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

9 hours ago
 Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

9 hours ago
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

9 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

9 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

9 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

9 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

9 hours ago
 SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad

SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad

9 hours ago

More Stories From World