COP16 chair hails biodiversity attaining 'equal footing' with climate crisis

Cali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The world's biggest nature protection conference, under way in Cali, has placed biodiversity loss "on an equal footing" with the climate emergency, the meeting's Colombian president told AFP in an interview Monday.

"I think we have already achieved a first objective which was to raise the political profile of the... issue of biodiversity, put it on an equal footing with the... climate issue," Susana Muhamad, who is also Colombia's environment minister, said of progress made.

The 16th so-called Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, has attracted a record 23,000 registered delegates and some 1,200 journalists to Cali, according to organizers.

Thousands of activists and residents have also flocked to the so-called "green zone" for cultural activities and demonstrations.

On Tuesday, UN chief Antonio Guterres, six heads of state and 115 ministers will join the conference in southwest Colombia.

Themed "Peace with Nature," COP16 has the urgent task of coming up with monitoring and funding mechanisms to achieve 23 nature protection goals agreed in Canada two years ago.

Muhamad told AFP that the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF), created to give effect to those goals, "needs more money."

To unlock more funds, she said, "it would be very helpful if developed countries could increase the messages that they are going to meet the development financing target" before leaving Cali.