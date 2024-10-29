COP16 Chair Hails Biodiversity Attaining 'equal Footing' With Climate Crisis
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Cali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The world's biggest nature protection conference, under way in Cali, has placed biodiversity loss "on an equal footing" with the climate emergency, the meeting's Colombian president told AFP in an interview Monday.
"I think we have already achieved a first objective which was to raise the political profile of the... issue of biodiversity, put it on an equal footing with the... climate issue," Susana Muhamad, who is also Colombia's environment minister, said of progress made.
The 16th so-called Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, has attracted a record 23,000 registered delegates and some 1,200 journalists to Cali, according to organizers.
Thousands of activists and residents have also flocked to the so-called "green zone" for cultural activities and demonstrations.
On Tuesday, UN chief Antonio Guterres, six heads of state and 115 ministers will join the conference in southwest Colombia.
Themed "Peace with Nature," COP16 has the urgent task of coming up with monitoring and funding mechanisms to achieve 23 nature protection goals agreed in Canada two years ago.
Muhamad told AFP that the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF), created to give effect to those goals, "needs more money."
To unlock more funds, she said, "it would be very helpful if developed countries could increase the messages that they are going to meet the development financing target" before leaving Cali.
Recent Stories
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad
More Stories From World
-
Ohtani named in Dodgers starting line-up for World Series game three38 minutes ago
-
Retiring Popp signs off as Germany's first female football superstar7 hours ago
-
Man Utd sack Ten Hag, reportedly set to appoint Amorim7 hours ago
-
Sexual assault trial of French actor Depardieu suspended until March7 hours ago
-
Sacked Ten Hag a 'dead man walking' at Man Utd - Shearer7 hours ago
-
French PM Barnier 'operated on for cervical lesion': office7 hours ago
-
French PM Barnier 'operated on for cervical lesion'7 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia after contested vote7 hours ago
-
Who said what on Ten Hag's sacking as Man Utd manager7 hours ago
-
Bolivia says Morales falsely claimed assassination bid7 hours ago
-
Real Madrid boycott Ballon d'Or over perceived Vinicius snub7 hours ago
-
Apple rolls out AI features across devices8 hours ago