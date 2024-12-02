COP16 opens in Riyadh

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) opened on Monday, calling for global efforts to restore land and boost drought resilience.

Running until Dec. 13 under the theme of "Our Land. Our Future," this event marks a milestone as the largest UN land-focused conference to date and the first UNCCD COP to take place in the middle East and North Africa region.