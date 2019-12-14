UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COP25 Climate Talks In Madrid Extended To Reach Final Agreement - Coordinator

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

COP25 Climate Talks in Madrid Extended to Reach Final Agreement - Coordinator

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, which was to end on Friday, will be extended as the parties have not reached a final agreement so far, Andres Landerretche, the coordinator of the presidency of the COP25, told reporters.

"We will work to reach an agreement, no matter how long it could take. It may take a night, morning hours. But there is progress in consultations, we are optimistic. We will not leave IFEMA [the exhibition center where the conference is held] without a good result," Landerretche said.

According to the coordinator, the parties are negotiating on a mechanism for implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which outlines rules for a new carbon trade system and remains the major stumbling block for the deal to become fully operational.

He stated that the discussion also focused on financing a number of countries to help them address climate change issues, adding that some countries had already asked for increased funding.

As of now, the conference is to decide who will provide assistance.

In addition, Landerretche stated that there was a chance to settle disputes over Article 6. However, this would rather be a "general agreement," while technical issues will be addressed in the future.

The Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015, aims to bring all nations together under the common cause of combating climate change. Its most well-known premise is to try to keep the rise of global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and to ideally pursue an even lower limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius. The treaty has no compliance mechanism.

Related Topics

United Nations Article 6 Paris Progress Madrid Turkish Lira May 2015 All Agreement

Recent Stories

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

1 hour ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

2 hours ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

2 hours ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

2 hours ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.