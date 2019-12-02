COP25 Climate Talks in Madrid to Benefit Eco-Friendly Business Projects - WWF Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian branch of the World Wildlife Fund expects that the ongoing international climate forum in Madrid will primarily benefit business projects that help preserve the environment by adopting the necessary regulations, Climate Change Officer for WWF Russia Alexei Kokorin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Russian branch of the World Wildlife Fund expects that the ongoing international climate forum in Madrid will primarily benefit business projects that help preserve the environment by adopting the necessary regulations, Climate Change Officer for WWF Russia Alexei Kokorin told Sputnik.

The 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) began earlier in the day in the Spanish capital and will run through December 13. The goals outlined in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement are expected to be on top of the agenda.

"This conference is [meant] to adopt rules for projects that have the status of being sustainable development mechanisms ... The rules have to be efficient.

Such projects most probably address the issues of renewable energy or some breakthrough ideas in energy efficiency," Kokorin said.

The official noted that by receiving transparent rules of support, financial instruments, risk mitigation and better investment access, businesses would become the main beneficiary of decisions made at COP25.

COP25 was initially set to take place in Chile, but due to large-scale anti-government protests in the country, President Sebastian Pinera had to cancel the climate forum. Spain then picked up the hosting duties, but Chile remained as the event's chair. Representatives of almost 200 countries and about 30,000 accredited individuals are expected to attend.�