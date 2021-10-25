COP26 ministers say $100 bn target can be reached in 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A decade-old target for rich countries to contribute $100 billion a year to help poorer ones fight climate change should be attainable in 2023, ministers said on Monday ahead of the COP26 summit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A decade-old target for rich countries to contribute $100 billion a year to help poorer ones fight climate change should be attainable in 2023, ministers said on Monday ahead of the COP26 summit.

Analysis of pledges so far "shows a positive trend, with developed countries making significant progress towards the $100 billion goal in 2022 and provides confidence that it would be met in 2023", the environment ministers of Canada and Germany said in a new report.