COP26 must address 'unprecedented' climate crisis: Pope

Rome, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :World leaders meeting later this month for a UN climate summit must offer solutions to an "unprecedented ecological crisis", Pope Francis warned on Monday.

"COP26 in Glasgow represents an urgent summons to provide effective responses to the unprecedented ecological crisis and the crisis of values that we are presently experiencing, and in this way to offer concrete hope to future generations," Francis said.

The leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, who is hoping to attend the UN talks, issued the plea in writing to members of a Vatican-hosted conference called Faith and Science: Towards COP26.

It brought together scientists and religious leaders ahead of the landmark two week summit that kicks off on October 31 in Scotland.