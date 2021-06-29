UrduPoint.com
COP26 President-Designate On Visit To Russia To Discuss Climate Change - UK Government

Tue 29th June 2021

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The President-Designate of the COP26 Climate Change Conference, Alok Sharma, has arrived in Russia to discuss cooperation on climate change ahead of the Glasgow summit that will take place in November, the British government informs.

"The COP26 President-Designate, Alok Sharma, is in Moscow to discuss Russia's role in international efforts to tackle climate change and strengthen support for a comprehensive negotiated outcome at the Glasgow conference later this year," the UK government said in a Tuesday statement.

According to the release, Sharma is expected to meet with Russian government officials, as well as business and civil society representatives. They will discuss emission reduction, as well as climate finance and efforts to help the world adapt to respond to climate risks.

"I welcome the support [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has shown for international cooperation on tackling climate change, and look forward to constructive discussions here in Moscow," the COP26 president-designate said ahead of his visit to Russia, as quoted in the British government release.

In July, Sharma will host a meeting in London to drive progress towards "an ambitious outcome" in Glasgow, the UK government said, adding that next month's talks will be one of the topics under discussion in Moscow.

In November, the Scottish city of Glasgow is set to host the COP26 Climate Change Conference. The event, which had to be canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the ground-breaking 2016 Paris Agreement that aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote green transition.

According to Alok Sharma, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is planned to be held in standard format, in person.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed climate change ahead of COP26 during their phone talks earlier this month.

