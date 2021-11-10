UrduPoint.com

COP26 President Intends To Close Climate Summit On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

COP26 President Intends to Close Climate Summit on Friday

The president of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Alok Sharma, called on participants Wednesday to expedite negotiations on the content of the final declaration, warning that the event will be declared close as planned on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The president of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Alok Sharma, called on participants Wednesday to expedite negotiations on the content of the final declaration, warning that the event will be declared close as planned on Friday.

"I still have the intention for us to be able to close COP26 at the end of Friday. This Friday just for clarity," Sharma told negotiators at the stocktaking plenary.

The former UK business minister urged delegates from the almost 200 countries attending the COP26 running in Glasgow since October 31 to help deliver the promises on ambition and action made by their leaders at the high-level segment last week.

"Our leaders were very clear at the start if this summit about their commitment to an ambitious outcome of this summit," he said.

Sharma also praised the draft declaration released earlier by the COP26 presidency as a "signal to the world," but said that "we cannot take our focus off the full set of tasks for us to deliver here.

"

The COP26 draft text urges rich countries to scale up their contribution to the climate fund designed to help poor countries adapt and mitigate the impact of climate change and calls for tougher carbon emissions pledges by 2022 in order to keep global temperature below 2 degrees. It also urges countries to phase out coal and fossil fuel subsidies.

The COP26 running in Glasgow from October 31 till November 12 is seen has been regarded as the worlds last chance to reach meaningful commitments to fulfil the goals set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emissions reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finances.

