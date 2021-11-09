COP26 President Says 'Still a Mountain to Climb' on Climate Change Commitments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) UK minister Alok Sharma, who chairs the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) said on Tuesday that despite progress made so far, "there is still a mountain to climb" in order to reach a meaningful agreement on limiting global temperature to 1.5 degrees.

"We are making progress at COP26 but there is still a mountain to climb over the next few days," Sharma told a press briefing held at the Scottish Events Campus.

According to the COP26 president, what has been collectively committed to on the first week of the event "goes some way, but certainly not all the way to keeping 1.

5 (degrees Celsius) within reach."

"The time has now come to find political consensus on the areas of divergences and we have only a few days left," he stressed.

The COP26 has been regarded as the worlds last chance to reach meaningful commitments to cut greenhouse emissions, achieve carbon neutrality and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.