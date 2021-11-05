UrduPoint.com

COP26 President Urges To Step Up Climate Talks In Glasgow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:44 PM

COP26 President Urges to Step Up Climate Talks in Glasgow

COP26 President Alok Sharma on Friday urged delegates attending the UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, to step up talks in the next 24 hours in order to guarantee a successful outcome in the second and final week of the event

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) COP26 President Alok Sharma on Friday urged delegates attending the UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, to step up talks in the next 24 hours in order to guarantee a successful outcome in the second and final week of the event.

"It is not possible for a large number of unresolved issues to continue into week 2. In this context, I urge the Chairs, Groups and all delegations to expedite discussions over the coming 24 hours, focusing efforts on the balanced set of issues which are critical to what needs to be achieved here in Glasgow," Sharma said in a statement released by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC)

The UK�s former business minister said that since next week represents a more political, high-level phase of COP26, with ministers arriving to help draw proceedings, documents should be ready on Saturday for the closing plenary of the UNFCC subsidiary bodies.

The Glasgow summit due to finish on November 12 is seen as the last chance to tackle climate change and adopt meaningful commitment to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Related Topics

United Nations Business Glasgow November Event All

Recent Stories

Karachi's private school issued show-cause notice ..

Karachi's private school issued show-cause notice over hidden cameras inside was ..

7 minutes ago
 England captain Farrell tests positive for Covid-1 ..

England captain Farrell tests positive for Covid-19

4 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank Limited signs an agreement wit ..

U Microfinance Bank Limited signs an agreement with Trellis Housing Finance Limi ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan still has the cheapest POL prices in the ..

Pakistan still has the cheapest POL prices in the region: PM

31 minutes ago
 Spain's CaixaBank sells 1.5 bn euro stake in Austr ..

Spain's CaixaBank sells 1.5 bn euro stake in Austrian bank

22 minutes ago
 Qatari Football Club Al Sadd Agrees to Head Coach ..

Qatari Football Club Al Sadd Agrees to Head Coach Xavi's Move to Barcelona

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.