UrduPoint.com

COP26 Summit 'moment Of Truth For Planet': UK Presidency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 09:24 PM

COP26 President Alok Sharma on Saturday said the summit was a "moment of truth for our planet, for our children and our grandchildren" as marathon negotiations edged towards their conclusion

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :COP26 President Alok Sharma on Saturday said the summit was a "moment of truth for our planet, for our children and our grandchildren" as marathon negotiations edged towards their conclusion.

Sharma told delegates that countries had failed to live up to the promises they made in the 2015 Paris Agreement, but insisted that draft summit decisions "recognise this and call for a response".

