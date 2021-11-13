UrduPoint.com

COP26 Urges Coal Curbs, Faster Climate Action: Draft Text

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:46 PM

COP26 urges coal curbs, faster climate action: draft text

A UN climate summit text on Saturday urged nations to accelerate the phase-out of unfiltered coal and "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies, after large emitters tried to remove the mention of polluting fuels

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :A UN climate summit text on Saturday urged nations to accelerate the phase-out of unfiltered coal and "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies, after large emitters tried to remove the mention of polluting fuels.

The text, which comes after two weeks of frantic negotiations at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, omitted any reference to specific finance for "loss and damage" -- the mounting cost of heating so far -- which has been a key demand of poorer nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Glasgow (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas a ..

Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas at Them Allegedly Provided by B ..

22 seconds ago
 Commissioner for ensuring supply of wheat flour at ..

Commissioner for ensuring supply of wheat flour at fixed rate

24 seconds ago
 Flooding leaves family stranded in remote Australi ..

Flooding leaves family stranded in remote Australian Outback

31 seconds ago
 COP26 talks stumble on climate cash 'cliffhanger'

COP26 talks stumble on climate cash 'cliffhanger'

3 minutes ago
 Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly ..

Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly 20 months

3 minutes ago
 Duterte's daughter Sara to run for Philippines vic ..

Duterte's daughter Sara to run for Philippines vice president

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.