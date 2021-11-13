COP26 urges coal curbs, faster climate action: draft text

(@FahadShabbir)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :A UN climate summit text on Saturday urged nations to accelerate the phase-out of unfiltered coal and "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies, after large emitters tried to remove the mention of polluting fuels.

The text, which comes after two weeks of frantic negotiations at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, omitted any reference to specific finance for "loss and damage" -- the mounting cost of heating so far -- which has been a key demand of poorer nations.