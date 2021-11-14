HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) The next UN climate conference, COP27, will be held in Egypt in 2022, Finland's Ministry of the Environment informs.

"The next climate summit will be held in a year's time in Egypt," the ministry said on Saturday, specifying that the conference will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The COP26 climate summit was held in the Scottish city of Glasgow on October 31 - November 12.

It was organized to help reach meaningful commitments to fulfill the goals set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finance. Phasing out coal, ending subsidies to fossil fuel and climate finance were some of the thorny issues discussed.

US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said at the start of October that Egypt had been picked as a nominee to host the next (COP27) climate conference.