COP28 Fails To Regulate The Wild West Of Carbon Credits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Two weeks of relentless negotiating at COP28 failed to produce an agreement on carbon credit sales, relieving non-profits that had opposed the proposals on the table while stoking fears the regulatory void could escalate greenwashing

Just after COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber announced on Wednesday the historic deal to transition away from fossil fuels, he revealed the talks had failed to agree on a regulatory framework for carbon credits, sending policy advisors back to the drawing board for next year's COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Carbon credits allow corporations -- or countries under certain conditions -- to offset greenhouse gas emissions through projects that claim to absorb or store CO2.

One credit equals the reduction or removal of one tonne of CO2 from the atmosphere. Projects are often based in developing countries aimed at, for example, fighting deforestation.

The credits are mired in controversy, with scientific research repeatedly showing that emission reductions are often hugely overestimated.

Negotiations in Dubai were expected to better regulate them by ironing out details allowing states to enter the carbon-offset market under Article Six of the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015.

