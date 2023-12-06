Open Menu

COP28 Fossil Fuel Debate Sizzles As World Marks Record Hot Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

COP28 fossil fuel debate sizzles as world marks record hot year

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) With 2023 confirmed to be the hottest year on record by Europe's climate monitor, the temperature was also rising Wednesday on negotiators thrashing out the thorny issue of fossil fuels at COP28 in Dubai.

Pressure for progress is mounting as the UN climate talks near the end of their first week, with the latest draft of a global climate agreement "probably" expected Wednesday before it is finalised, in theory, on December 12, said one observer.

The fate of oil, gas and coal -- the main drivers of human-caused planet heating -- has been the biggest sticking point on the agenda, and divisions around their future have dominated the conference.

The situation is "very dynamic", one negotiator said on Tuesday evening, as representatives of nearly 200 countries haggle over the text that responds to a damning stocktake of progress on limiting warming.

Battle lines have previously been drawn on whether to agree to "phase out" or "phase down" fossil fuels.

A new phrase committing to an "orderly and just" phase-out of fossil fuels could signal a consensus candidate, giving countries different timelines to cut emissions depending on their level of development and reliance on hydrocarbons.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Dubai Oil Progress December Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

16 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

16 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

16 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

16 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

16 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

16 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

16 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

16 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

16 hours ago

More Stories From World