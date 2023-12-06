COP28 must mark 'beginning of the end' of fossil fuels: EU

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The European Union's climate chief said Wednesday that the UN's COP28 talks in Dubai must "mark the beginning of the end" of fossil fuels.

"This is a key part for the EU and ... of our negotiating mandate, meaning that all 27 European member states want this to be part of the negotiated outcome," European climate commission Wopke Hoekstra said at a news conference.