Open Menu

COP28 Must Mark 'beginning Of The End' Of Fossil Fuels: EU

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

COP28 must mark 'beginning of the end' of fossil fuels: EU

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The UN's COP28 talks in Dubai must "mark the beginning of the end" of fossil fuels, the European Union's climate chief said Wednesday, as nations were divided over the issue.

European climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said there was "still a lot of work ahead of us" as negotiators seek to reach a deal aimed at saving the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"I want this COP to mark the beginning of the end for fossil fuels," he said at a news conference.

"This is a key part for the EU and .

.. of our negotiating mandate, meaning that all 27 European member states want this to be part of the negotiated outcome."

Hoekstra noted that scientists have warned that the world must accelerate its emissions reductions this decade.

"We simply have to get rid of fossil fuels," he said.

Hoekstra spoke as the UN talks approached their midway point, with a deal due to be finalised, in theory, on December 12.

The latest draft agreement includes a phrase calling for an "orderly and just" phase-out of fossil fuels.

Related Topics

World United Nations European Union Dubai Colombian Peso December All Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

3 minutes ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

5 minutes ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

17 hours ago
US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

17 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

17 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

17 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

17 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

17 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

17 hours ago

More Stories From World