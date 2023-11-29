COP28 president denies using climate talks to push oil deals

The Emirati host of the UN climate conference in Dubai denied Wednesday reports that he used his presidency of the crucial talks on global warming to pursue fossil fuels deals

The allegations against Sultan Al Jaber, who is also CEO of his country's oil giant ADNOC, have fanned long-running suspicions over the wisdom of a petrostate hosting the COP28 talks.

But Jaber, who also chairs a UAE-owned clean energy company, strongly denied reports that he used his position as COP president to pitch new oil and gas investments to governments.

"These allegations are false, not true, incorrect and not accurate," Jaber told reporters on the eve of the talks, which will draw world leaders and tens of thousands of delegates to Dubai over the next two weeks.

"It's an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency. Let me ask you a question: do you think the UAE or myself will need the COP or the COP presidency to go and establish business deals or commercial relationships?"

Leaked documents obtained by the BBC and the Centre for Climate Reporting alleged that talking points prepared for Jaber for COP meetings with foreign governments pushed joint business opportunities in fossil fuels.

The briefing notes, detailed in reports published on Monday, signalled ADNOC's willingness to work with countries including China, Germany and Egypt to develop oil and gas projects.

"I promise you, never ever did I see these talking points that they refer (to), or that I ever even used such talking points in my discussions," said Jaber.

He said every meeting he conducted with governments or stakeholders as president of the climate talks "has always been centred around one thing and one thing only: and that is my COP28 agenda."