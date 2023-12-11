COP28 president says 'still a lot do' for climate deal

The Emirati head of COP28 climate talks said Monday that there was still "a lot to do" for countries to finalise an agreement on fossil fuels after he proposed a draft deal

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Emirati head of COP28 climate talks said Monday that there was still "a lot to do" for countries to finalise an agreement on fossil fuels after he proposed a draft deal.

COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber released a document that omits calls for a phase-out of fossil fuels and instead proposes "reducing" their consumption and production in order to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Nearly 200 nations must now reach a consensus at the UN climate talks in Dubai which officially end on Tuesday, but the negotiations could last longer.

"We have made progress but we still have a lot to do," Jaber said in a plenary session.

"You know what remains to be agreed and you know that I want you to deliver the highest ambition on all items, including on fossil fuel language," he said.

The text disappointed NGOs and low-lying islands states whose very existences are threatened by climate change. Saudi Arabia and Iraq had opposed language targeting fossil fuels.

"The time for discussion is coming to an end and there is no time for hesitation. The time to decide is now," Jaber said.

"That said, we must still close many gaps. We don't have time to waste," he said.