Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Emirati head of the UN climate conference insisted on Monday that he respects climate science after he came under fire over a leaked video in which he questions the science on fossil fuels.

Amid tough negotiations over the future of fossil fuels, Sultan Al Jaber, who is also head of UAE national oil company ADNOC, hit out at "repeated attempts to undermine" the work of the COP28 presidency.

"We're here because we very much believe and respect the science," Jaber told reporters.

"Everything this presidency has been working on is focused on and centred around the science," Jaber said.

He acknowledged that global greenhouse gas emissions must be cut by 43 percent by 2030 as part of efforts to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

The Guardian newspaper published a video on Sunday showing Jaber having a testy exchange with former Irish president Mary Robinson during an online forum.

"I'm not in any way signing up to a discussion that is alarmist," Jaber told the SHE Changes Climate online conference on November 21.

"I am factual and I respect the science, and there is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuels is what's going to achieve 1.5 (degrees)."

The video sparked an outcry among NGOs.

"If the COP28 president is guided by science and 1.5C remains his north star, he must draw the right conclusions: nothing short of a full and rapid phase-out of fossil fuels will get us there," said Romain Ioualalen, global policy lead for Oil Change International.