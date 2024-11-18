COP29 negotiations' achievements so far encouraging but parties must speed up pace: Babayev

President COP29, Mukhtar Babayev on Monday emphasised on the parties to expedite their efforts for reaching consensus on the critical agenda items of the conference as it's half the way to the achievements so far and much has to be done for mutually agreed deliverable, especially by the G20 countries to demonstrate leadership in spearheading climate action for saving the planet facing existential threat due to climate change

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) President COP29, Mukhtar Babayev on Monday emphasised on the parties to expedite their efforts for reaching consensus on the critical agenda items of the conference as it's half the way to the achievements so far and much has to be done for mutually agreed deliverable, especially by the G20 countries to demonstrate leadership in spearheading climate action for saving the planet facing existential threat due to climate change.

The second week opening plenary of the 29th meeting of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), has set the stage for what promises to be a pivotal week in global climate negotiations.

President COP29, Babayev, flanked by UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, COP29 technical leads, and Youth Climate Change Champion Layla Hasanova, held a press conference at the Karabakh Room of the COP29 venue to outline the progress made so far and address ongoing challenges in the climate talks.

President Babayev kicked off the session by celebrating the significant strides made on the first day of COP29. He highlighted the successful adoption of the agenda, as well as the resolution of longstanding differences among parties.

Notably, he pointed to the agreement on Article 6.4, which focuses on carbon markets, and the adoption of Article 6.8 on non-market approaches to climate action.

Babayev said, “We have achieved important milestones, but we still have a long way to go. Today, we passed the first test on day one with the adoption of the agenda, but we must continue to push forward.”

He said, “Our discussions are moving faster, but there are still pressing issues like climate finance and loss and damage that demand our full attention.”

He also underscored the urgency for political leaders to engage in meaningful negotiations, urging major economies like Brazil and the UK to step up their leadership and help reach a fair and transparent deal.

“Politicians have the power to drive this process forward. It is time for courage and leadership,” Babayev emphasized. He specifically called on G20 countries to demonstrate a strong commitment to addressing the climate crisis, warning that without their active participation, the global climate response would remain insufficient.

UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell echoed Babayev’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for faster action to meet global climate commitments. “Progress has been made, especially in the area of carbon markets, but we still have a lot of work to do,” he said.

Stiell stressed that climate finance, often seen as a “charity,” must be recognized as a critical investment for vulnerable countries.

He also reiterated the importance of collaboration and inclusivity, noting that the negotiations must move beyond siloed approaches and focus on creating a unified global response.

He said, “The Finance package is vital, and it’s up to the parties to decide how it will take shape.

The package should not only meet current needs but also help set the foundation for future climate resilience.”

On Youth Day at COP29, Layla Hasanova, the COP29 Youth Climate Change Champion, stressed on the critical importance of involving young people in climate negotiations. She highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on youth, who already face the brunt of environmental degradation.

She said, “Climate action is not just about the future—it’s about the present. Young people are already experiencing the impacts of climate change, and we must ensure their voices are heard.”

Hasanova also called for increased financial resources for climate action, noting that only 2.4% of global climate finance currently reaches children and youth—an insufficient amount to address their needs. “We are working with the UNFCCC to ensure youth have a central role in the presidency’s agenda,” she added.

As the conference continues, COP29 Technical leader, Harry Veruls and Chairman of the SBI, Nabeel Munir emphasized the need for strong commitments across key areas, including mitigation, finance, and capacity building. Veruls lauded the progress on carbon market mechanisms, but cautioned that more needs to be done to operationalize them fully.

“By the end of the week, we must deliver on these agreements. Consensus is critical,” Veruls said.

Munir, for his part, stressed the importance of inclusivity and transparency in reaching balanced outcomes. He emphasized that the process should not be a contest of who blinks first, but a collective effort to secure lasting commitments for future generations.

Babayev reiterated his call for the G20 countries—who represent 75% of global GDP and a significant portion of global emissions—to take a more proactive role in addressing the climate crisis. He said, “It’s time for the G20 to demonstrate leadership and put climate action at the center of their agenda.”

He also noted that oil-producing countries are making progress on decarbonization efforts and that they have a critical role to play in the green energy transition.

As COP29 enters its critical final week, the pressure is mounting for negotiators to resolve contentious issues, including climate finance, loss and damage, and the operationalization of key agreements like the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG).

Babayev’s team, working around the clock, is focused on consolidating commitments and ensuring that all parties reach a unanimous decision on key outcomes.

With global attention on the proceedings in Baku, the next few days will be crucial in shaping the world’s collective response to the climate crisis. As Babayev concluded, “This is our moment to show leadership and deliver the solutions our planet so urgently needs.”

The outcomes of COP29 will set the tone for the coming decade of climate action, and the world will be watching closely.