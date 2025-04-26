Copa del Rey ref statements 'unacceptable': Real Madrid after boycotting final build-up

Seville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Real Madrid said complaints made by Copa del Rey final referees against pressure from the club's television channel were 'unacceptable' on Friday, after pulling out of planned pre-match activities.

"These statements... made in a premeditated manner 24 hours before the final against one of the participants, demonstrate, once again, a clear and manifest animosity and hostility of these referees towards Real Madrid," said the Spanish champions on the eve of Saturday's cup final in Seville.

Real Madrid refused to take part in planned Copa del Rey final related activities on Friday because they were angry at comments made by the match officials earlier in the day, the club told media in Seville.

The referee for Saturday's match against rivals Barcelona, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, welled up when speaking about pressure officials have faced from Real Madrid tv this season.

Spanish champions Real Madrid boycotted the press conference, the open training in front of media, the traditional presidents' dinner and a pre-match photo-call.

"Real Madrid considers the public statements made by the Copa del Rey final referees unacceptable," said the club in their statement.

Madrid took particular issue with the final's VAR referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes suggesting referees were "united" and looking to take collective action against the pressure they had received from Real Madrid TV.

"Even more surprising statements, in a threatening tone... to announce supposed measures or actions that are far removed from the principles of fairness, objectivity and impartiality that should prevail just hours before (the final)," continued Madrid's statement.

"In view of the seriousness of what has happened, Real Madrid hopes that those in charge of the RFEF and the refereeing profession will act accordingly, adopting the relevant measures in defence of the prestige of the institutions they represent."

Spanish media report Madrid want the referees changed for the final and could even refuse to play if that does not happen.

This week the club's television channel launched a new video attacking the referee for the final, something they have done to various officials this season.

"Real Madrid told the RFEF they will not take part in the press conference or the official training session looking forward to the (final)," said the Spanish football federation.

Los Blancos also published an open letter in February claiming Spanish refereeing was "rigged" and "completely discredited".

Real Madrid have form when it comes to boycotts: in October they stayed away from the Ballon d'Or ceremony because their winger Vinicius Junior was not named the best player in the world.

"Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected," the club said at the time.

- 'It's totally messed up' -

De Burgos Bengoetxea had spoken about the effect criticism from Real Madrid's television channel was having on his family life.

"When a child of yours goes to school and there are kids telling him that his father is a 'thief' and comes home crying, it's totally messed up," De Burgos Bengoetxea told a news conference.

"What I do is try to educate my son, to say that his father is honest, above all honest, who can make mistakes, like any sportsperson," he continued, becoming emotional.

"This is really messed up... but the day I leave (the job), I want my son to be proud of what his father is, and what refereeing is, it has given us many values."

Wiping away tears, the 39-year-old called for deeper thought on the issue of referee abuse.

"It's not right what we are going through, many colleagues, and not just in professional football, but also at grassroots level," he added.

"Everyone should reflect about where we want to go, about what we want from sport and from football."

Gonzalez Fuertes had suggested officials could take further action over Real Madrid TV's broadcasts in the coming weeks.

"Have no doubt that we are going to have to start taking much more serious measures than we are taking," said Gonzalez Fuertes.

"We will not continue to allow what is happening. Soon, you will hear from us.

"We are going to make history, because we are not going to continue to bear what we are putting up with."