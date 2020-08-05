UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Copenhagen Airport To Lay Off Quarter Of Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:21 PM

Copenhagen airport to lay off quarter of staff

Copenhagen airport said Wednesday that it may lay off a quarter of its staff as it is forced to confront the massive drop in passengers due to the coronavirus pandemic

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Copenhagen airport said Wednesday that it may lay off a quarter of its staff as it is forced to confront the massive drop in passengers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The operator of Scandinavia's largest airport said the layoff of 650 employees was being considered "in order to secure its long-term competitive strength." Copenhagen Airports said it would open discussions with union representatives to determine the final number of jobs to be cut.

"It's very sad that we'll have fewer employees at CPH," chief executive Thomas Woldbye said in a statement, referring to the airport using its international IATA code.

"Our goal during the crisis has been to maintain as much activity and retain as many jobs as possible at the airport," he added.

Cutting 650 jobs would reduce expenses by around 45 million Euros ($53 million) per year.

Copenhagen Airports lost about 31 million euros in the first half of the year and it expects an even deeper loss for the second half.

Air traffic slowed to a trickle for several months as nations imposed lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus, and while airlines have resumed some services they are still far below pre-crisis levels.

Last month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that global air traffic will not return to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic until at least 2024.

On Monday, the operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, announced between 3,000 and 4,000 job losses, or around 15 percent of its staff.

At the end of June, Swissport, which describes itself as the world leader in airport ground services and cargo handling, said it plans to cut 4,000 jobs at the airports it operates in Britain.

Related Topics

World Job Traffic Frankfurt May June Million Jobs Airport Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

11 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

11 minutes ago

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

1 hour ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

1 hour ago

Youth killed over minor dispute in Sargodha

38 seconds ago

Lahore Arts Council organize Youm- e- Istehsal ral ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.