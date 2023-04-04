Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Copenhagen Expects Ratification Of Sweden's NATO Bid To Be Completed By July

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Copenhagen Expects Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid to Be Completed by July

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Tuesday he expects ratification of Sweden's NATO bid to be completed before the alliance's Head of States Summit in Lithuania scheduled for July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Tuesday he expects ratification of Sweden's NATO bid to be completed before the alliance's Head of States Summit in Lithuania scheduled for July.

Earlier in the day, Finland officially became NATO's 31st member.

"I predict that (Sweden's) ratification process will be ended before the Vilnius Summit," Rasmussen said upon arrival at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022, three months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. Turkey and Hungary have delayed the ratification process, but softened their stance on Finland's accession in March this year.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Brussels Vilnius Alliance Sweden Finland Lithuania Hungary March May July

Recent Stories

World Bank President Says Not Worried About Reserv ..

World Bank President Says Not Worried About Reserve Status of US Dollar

4 minutes ago
 US Summons Russian Ambassador Regarding Arrest of ..

US Summons Russian Ambassador Regarding Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich - Rep ..

4 minutes ago
 Media Flocks to Trump Tower as ex-President Prepar ..

Media Flocks to Trump Tower as ex-President Prepares to Appear in Court

4 minutes ago
 One dead, many hurt as Dutch train hits crane

One dead, many hurt as Dutch train hits crane

4 minutes ago
 NA voices full support to govt in bringing politic ..

NA voices full support to govt in bringing political, economic stability

11 minutes ago
 Messi 'likely' to leave PSG at end of season

Messi 'likely' to leave PSG at end of season

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.