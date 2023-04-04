Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Tuesday he expects ratification of Sweden's NATO bid to be completed before the alliance's Head of States Summit in Lithuania scheduled for July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Tuesday he expects ratification of Sweden's NATO bid to be completed before the alliance's Head of States Summit in Lithuania scheduled for July.

Earlier in the day, Finland officially became NATO's 31st member.

"I predict that (Sweden's) ratification process will be ended before the Vilnius Summit," Rasmussen said upon arrival at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022, three months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. Turkey and Hungary have delayed the ratification process, but softened their stance on Finland's accession in March this year.