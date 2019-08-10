UrduPoint.com
Copenhagen Police Publish Photo Of Suspected Bomber Of Police Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:19 PM

Copenhagen Police Publish Photo of Suspected Bomber of Police Office

The police of the Danish capital published on Saturday a photo of suspected bomber of a police station in the Norrebro district of Copenhagen

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The police of the Danish capital published on Saturday a photo of suspected bomber of a police station in the Norrebro district of Copenhagen.

The explosion occurred at about 4 a.m. local time on Saturday (02:00 GMT) near a police station in Hermodsgade Street. The blast wave shattered windows and glass doors in the building, nobody was injured.

"The alleged offender is a man aged 15-25 years, 170-180 centimeters tall, average build," the police said in a statement.

On the photo from the CCTV cameras, the suspect is seen from his back. He is fully dressed in black, with the hood up. He holds a plastic bag from a supermarket in his hands.

The incident comes days after a powerful blast hit the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen, leaving at least one person slightly injured. Police officers said that the attack was deliberate.

