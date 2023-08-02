Open Menu

Copenhagen Sees No Grounds For Toughening Border Control After Quran-Burning Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) There are no grounds for tightening border control in Denmark, Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said on Wednesday against the backdrop of Sweden's decision to strengthen border controls after a deterioration of the security situation in the country after Quran-burning protests.

"The country is now in a serious situation and the security threat is real ... but we do not see any grounds for changing the current temporary border control framework," Hummelgaard told Danish newspaper B.T.

The justice minister also said that the Danish government introduced controls on the border with Germany in May and simultaneously strengthened anti-crime police operations in border areas.

Hummelgaard added that Copenhagen was closely monitoring the situation with the recent Quran-burning protests in the country and said related incidents were important to assess possible threats.

On Tuesday, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said that the Swedish authorities would tighten internal border controls amid deteriorating security following recent Quran-burning incidents in Stockholm. The final decision on the issue reportedly will be made on Thursday.

Over the recent weeks, multiple Quran burning demonstrations took place in Denmark and Sweden. On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a copy of the Quran was burned. A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January.

Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest.

