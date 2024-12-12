Copenhagen takes on its biggest climate threat -- water

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) In low-lying Copenhagen where rising sea levels, groundwater and rainfall pose a risk to infrastructure, the Danish capital is trying to adapt and protect urban areas from climate change.

And Karens Minde park is one of the more than 300 projects underway to stop the city being submerged.

A former marsh once shunned by people living nearby, it has been redesigned with attractive meandering paths and grassy areas that double up to collect rain and floodwater.

Built on the shores of the Oresund strait, Copenhagen is hugely vulnerable to water.

"All of Copenhagen is in a way in negotiation with the water cycle because it is wetland that has been drained," said Anna Aslaug Lund, a University of Copenhagen architecture professor.

The threat is three-pronged. The Danish meteorological institute predicts rainfall will increase by 30 to 70 percent by 2100; the sea will also rise by an average of 42 cm (16.5 inches) by the end of the century and groundwater is also rising.

Only a trained eye would notice the special water defences put in place in Karens Minde park.

At one of the bends in the brick path there are three pipe outlets for rainwater collected in the neighbourhood. It then flows to an artificial lake a few hundred metres (yards) away.