Copenhagen To Ban Electric Scooters From City Centre

Fri 09th October 2020

The city of Copenhagen wants to ban electric scooter rentals from the city centre, officials said Friday, in what would be one most strict regulations against a symbol of the new, "sharing economy".

"It will no longer be possible to rent or park an electric scooter in the majority of Copenhagen's most built up areas from January 1," the city's environmental and technical services department said in an email to AFP.

In practice, the measure will ban scooters from the historic city centre and adjacent neighbourhoods, where it is already prohibited to park them.

"Unfortunately, we have encountered major problems with these electric scooters... It is extremely difficult for seniors to get around when they are left laying about," municipal councillor Rune Dybvad said on TV2.

The measure needs to be approved by the municipal council but enjoys widespread support.

Despite being a symbol of the "sharing economy", riders are not always generous or caring of others, zipping between pedestrians and leaving scooters poorly parked, thus prompting a number of cities to adopt strict regulations on their use.

