UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Copper Reaches Decade-high Near $10,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:39 PM

Copper reaches decade-high near $10,000

The price of copper on Tuesday hit a decade-high close to $10,000 a tonne, largely on strong Chinese demand and tight supplies of the metal used in popular electric wiring

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The price of copper on Tuesday hit a decade-high close to $10,000 a tonne, largely on strong Chinese demand and tight supplies of the metal used in popular electric wiring.

Copper reached $9,965 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange -- the highest level since March 2011 -- on strike action in the world's biggest copper producer Chile and owing also to a weaker dollar, according to analysts.

The price has more than doubled since dropping to $4,371 a tonne in March last year as the coronavirus pandemic took hold around the world.

But with major copper consumer China enjoying strong economic recovery, the country's demand for the metal has also soared.

Copper is meanwhile not far off its all-time record of $10,190 a tonne, achieved in February 2011.

Copper, which has been rising strongly in recent months as a weaker Dollar makes it cheaper for buyers holding rival currencies, reached its latest decade-high Tuesday "on worries about supply", noted Anna Stablum, analyst at Marex Spectron.

"Copper was fuelled higher as Chilean port workers protested against the government's Covid-19 relief policies and mining unions said they supported the strike," she added.

In the background is a reduction to investment in the supply side of the mining industry since the "boom" years of 2003-2013 -- and the subsequent lack of new expansion plans of existing mines.

It comes as demand for copper wiring intensifies, notably for the car sector which is increasingly switching to making electrical vehicles.

Related Topics

World Dollar China Vehicles Car Price Chile London Metal Exchange February March Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

1 hour ago

Two Spanish journalists, Irish man killed by 'terr ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil Senate opens Bolsonaro Covid probe

2 minutes ago

Embattled Philippine journalist wins UN press priz ..

2 minutes ago

UN Security Council calls for civilian protection ..

5 minutes ago

Court awards four time death sentence in murder ca ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.