Coptic Orthodox Church Delegation Arrives in Moscow - Russian Orthodox Church

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Media representatives of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria will arrive in Moscow on Sunday, a spokesperson of the Synodal Department for Russian Orthodox Church's Relations with Society and Mass Media told Sputnik.

The visit, which will last until September 18, is being organized at the invitation of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, the spokesperson said, adding that the agenda of the visit includes meetings with Russian orthodox media representatives.

Earlier this month, a delegation of Coptic abbots, abbesses and nuns arrived in Moscow on a pilgrimage, with the aim of promoting dialogue between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Coptic Church.

Vladimir Legoyda, Chairman of the Synodal Department for Russian Orthodox Church's Relations with Society and Mass Media, said that the development of relations between the two churches contributes to stronger ties with Christians in the middle East.