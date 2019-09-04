Corbyn Accuses Johnson of 'Hiding Facts' About No-Deal Brexit Ramifications

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "hiding" information about negative impact of a no-deal Brexit, including on poverty level, and lying that he has a plan on how to get a new deal with Brussels, while in reality he has "no plan, no authority and no majority," Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed at a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "hiding" information about negative impact of a no-deal Brexit , including on poverty level, and lying that he has a plan on how to get a new deal with Brussels , while in reality he has "no plan, no authority and no majority," Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed at a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, UK lawmakers, ahead of the looming parliament prorogation, voted 328 to 301 to take control of Wednesday's parliamentary agenda, which means that they will now attempt to block a no-deal Brexit through pushing what has been already dubbed by Johnson as a "surrender bill." The vote became a major defeat for Johnson, with 21 members of his Conservative Party joining efforts with the opposition. Johnson has said he will call snap elections if the no-deal Brexit option is blocked by lawmakers on Wednesday.

Speaking at parliament, Corbyn referred to a Whitehall paper, leaked in media in August, that showed that the country might face food, fuel and medicine shortages as well as months of border delays and a rise in social care costs in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Back then, the Johnson government, which is determined to take the country out of the bloc by October 31 with or without a deal, said that the report outlined a worst-case scenario rather than some most likely ramifications.

"The prime minister failed to answer my questions about food supply, about medicine supplies and about the problems in hospitals [in the wake of a no-deal].

He refuses to publish the Yellowhammer documents and he talks about scaremongering. Where does the information come from other than his office and his government? ... He is now prepared to spend 100 million Pounds of our money on an advertising campaign in order to try to persuade people that everything is fine. He knows it's not. They know it's not. He is hiding the facts!" Corbyn said.

According to Corbyn, the government obviously has something to "hide," because otherwise it would not have refused to publish its impact assessments on how a no-deal Brexit would affect poverty level.

Refusing to make this information public, Johnson, the Labor leader says, is "desperate to avoid scrutiny," because "he has no plans to get a new deal, no plan, no authority and no majority."

Corbyn also expressed concerns that the prime minister would do to the country "what he has done to his party in the past 24 hours," accusing him of incompetence and concealing facts.

Rebuffing the accusations, Johnson argued that Corbyn is himself "frightened" to submit his "surrender bill" to "the verdict of the people in an election," in an apparent reference to the Labour's decision to vote down his bill on a snap election.

The heated exchange then shifted from Brexit to wider foreign policy issues, with Johnson suddenly accusing the Labour of being unfit to head a government and claiming that Corbyn saw the "friends of this country" not in Paris, Berlin and the White House, but in the Kremlin, Tehran and Caracas.