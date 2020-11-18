UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corbyn Announces Reinstatement To UK Labour After Suspension Over Anti-Semitism Remarks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Corbyn Announces Reinstatement to UK Labour After Suspension Over Anti-Semitism Remarks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Jeremy Corbyn has announced his reinstatement to the UK's Labour party on Tuesday evening following a 19-day suspension over remarks he made following the publication of a report into allegations of anti-Semitism while he headed the party.

"I am pleased to have been reinstated in the Labour Party and would like to thank party members, trade unionists and all who have offered solidarity," Corbyn, who headed the party from 2015 to 2020, wrote on Twitter.

Corbyn was suspended from Labour on October 29 after he said that allegations of anti-Semitism in the party under his leadership were "dramatically overstated for political reasons.

"

The ex-Labour leader made the comments following the publication of an Equality and Human Rights Commission report, which concluded that the party was responsible for unlawful acts of anti-Semitism.

Keir Starmer, the current Labour leader, wrote on Twitter that the announcement of Corbyn's return to the party would be another "another painful day for the Jewish community," but added that he would continue to combat all forms of anti-Semitism within the party.

Corbyn was re-elected in December 2019 as the member of parliament for Islington North, although he stood down as leader of the opposition this past April following a second general election loss.

Related Topics

Parliament Twitter United Kingdom April October December 2015 2019 2020 Jew All From Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

2 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

2 hours ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

2 hours ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

2 hours ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.