Corbyn Announces Reinstatement to UK Labour After Suspension Over Anti-Semitism Remarks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Jeremy Corbyn has announced his reinstatement to the UK's Labour party on Tuesday evening following a 19-day suspension over remarks he made following the publication of a report into allegations of anti-Semitism while he headed the party.

"I am pleased to have been reinstated in the Labour Party and would like to thank party members, trade unionists and all who have offered solidarity," Corbyn, who headed the party from 2015 to 2020, wrote on Twitter.

Corbyn was suspended from Labour on October 29 after he said that allegations of anti-Semitism in the party under his leadership were "dramatically overstated for political reasons.

"

The ex-Labour leader made the comments following the publication of an Equality and Human Rights Commission report, which concluded that the party was responsible for unlawful acts of anti-Semitism.

Keir Starmer, the current Labour leader, wrote on Twitter that the announcement of Corbyn's return to the party would be another "another painful day for the Jewish community," but added that he would continue to combat all forms of anti-Semitism within the party.

Corbyn was re-elected in December 2019 as the member of parliament for Islington North, although he stood down as leader of the opposition this past April following a second general election loss.