Corbyn Calls On Johnson To Consider Resignation After Supreme Court Ruling On Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:07 PM

Corbyn Calls on Johnson to Consider Resignation After Supreme Court Ruling on Parliament

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to consider resignation after the Supreme Court had recognized the parliament's suspension illegal

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to consider resignation after the Supreme Court had recognized the parliament's suspension illegal.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ruled that Johnson's decision to suspend the parliament from September 10 until October 14 had been unlawful.

"I invite Boris Johnson in historic words to consider his position. He will become the shortest-serving prime minister there has ever been," Corbyn said at his party's conference.

He pointed out that the court's verdict demonstrated that Johnson tried to abuse his powers.

"The Supreme Court has just announced its decision.

It shows that the prime minister has acted wrongly in shutting down parliament. It demonstrates the contempt for democracy and abuse of power by him. The Supreme Court, therefore, passes the button to the speaker to recall parliament. I will be in touch immediately to demand that parliament is recalled," Corbyn added.

Following the verdict, UK House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said that the house should convene immediately.

Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the parliament until October 14 in late August in an attempt to push the UK withdrawal from the European Union by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal.

