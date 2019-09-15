UrduPoint.com
Corbyn Could Pass Classified US Data To Russia, Iran In Case Of Coming To Power - Reports

Corbyn Could Pass Classified US Data to Russia, Iran in Case of Coming to Power - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could pass classified US intelligence to Russia and Iran in case of coming to power in the United Kingdom, media reported, citing a report prepared in cooperation with former advisers to US President Donald Trump.

According to the report, obtained by The Telegraph, it would be "prudent" for Washington to consider "downgrading or even suspending a Corbyn-led government from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance [comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States] and temporarily demoting its NATO membership."

The analysis, conducted by a Washington-based think tank, hints that the United Kingdom will "cease to become a reliable partner" if the Labour leader enters Downing Street. According to the media outlet, US experts, in particular, took note of Corbyn's call for the UK government to attract the Kremlin to the investigation into the Salisbury attack.

The authors of the report note that there is a "serious risk that information passed to Corbyn or his allies could be compromised, especially if it involves Russia or Iran," as quoted by the media outlet. It warns that if elected the UK prime minister, Corbyn could "actively side with Russia," or undermine actions, which in his opinion would be against Moscow's interests.

At the same time, a spokesperson for the Labour Party told the media outlet that Corbyn would "always do whatever is necessary and effective to keep our [UK] people safe."

A source from the Labour Party told the newspaper that the report had been prepared by the Republicans with the aim to "keep Trump's poodle Boris Johnson" in power.

The news comes amid uncertainty around Brexit and Johnson's calls for holding a snap general election in the country.

