Corbyn Fires Back at Trump for Calling Him 'Bad' for UK Ahead of Snap General Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn accused on Thursday US President Donald Trump of attempting to meddle in the upcoming general election.

Earlier in the day, Trump said on Nigel Farage's radio show that Corbyn would be bad for the United Kingdom, while praising the incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Donald Trump is trying to interfere in Britain's election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected," Corbyn tweeted.

He also recalled president Trump's proposal to include the UK National Health Service in trade talks between two countries, stating that should Labour win "US corporations won't get their hands on it.

"

On October 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop to avoid a hard border in favor of giving the devolved parliament of Northern Ireland a say on any future arrangement concerning the territory.

The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on December 12.