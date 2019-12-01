MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Jeremy Corbyn, the current leader of the UK Labour Party, has responded to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statements on criminal convictions and parole after the London Bridge knife attack.

Johnson said Saturday during a visit to the London Bridge stabbing scene that violent criminals should be locked up longer instead of being released on parole.

"I think it depends on the circumstances and it depends on the sentence but crucially depends on what they've done in prison," Corbyn told Sky news tv channel.

He added that there had to be an investigation of how the UK prison system works, and into former inmates' situation after their release.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police said a man had stabbed several people near and on London Bridge in the UK capital.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said they believed that the attacker, Usman Khan, had been acting alone. He was given a 16-year prison time on terror-related charges in 2013 but was freed on parole late last year.