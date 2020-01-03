Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, on Friday called on the UK authorities to push back against the United States' aggressive foreign policy following the assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani, by a US strike in Iraq

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Dominic Raab urged all sides to de-escalate the conflict as its continuation would benefit no one, in his opinion.

"The UK government should urge restraint on the part of both Iran and the US, and stand up to the belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the US," Corbyn tweeted.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated last year. The US military killed 25 Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria last week, sparking off the siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad. The Pentagon said the strike was aimed to protect US personnel.