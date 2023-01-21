UrduPoint.com

Corbyn Urges US Lawmakers To Speak Up For Assange, Against Espionage Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Member of UK parliament and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn urged US lawmakers on Friday to speak against charging WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under the Espionage Act and push for his freedom.

"I appeal to elected officials in the United States to speak up to defend democracy, speak up against the powers of the Espionage Act, and speak up for Julian Assange," Corbyn said at the Belmarsh Tribunal event in Washington, D.C.

"We are demanding justice for Julian Assange. Here is the call - let's Free Julian Assange and we will all be safer as a result of that," he added.

WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information exposing US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since April 2019, Assange has been held in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London while facing prosecution in the United States under the Espionage Act. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder may get 175 years in prison. In December, he appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition.

