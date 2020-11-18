UrduPoint.com
Corbyn Will Not Be Re-admitted As UK Labour Parliament Member - Party Leader

The leader of the UK Labour Party, Keir Starmer, announced on Wednesday that Jeremy Corbyn will not be re-admitted as Labour lawmaker despite the former leader being reinstated to the party, following a 19-day suspension over remarks he made after the publication of a report into allegations of anti-Semitism while he headed the party

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The leader of the UK Labour Party, Keir Starmer, announced on Wednesday that Jeremy Corbyn will not be re-admitted as Labour lawmaker despite the former leader being reinstated to the party, following a 19-day suspension over remarks he made after the publication of a report into allegations of anti-Semitism while he headed the party.

"Jeremy Corbyn's actions in response to the EHRC report undermined and set back our work in restoring trust and confidence in the Labour Party's ability to tackle antisemitism. In those circumstances, I have taken the decision not to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn. I will keep this situation under review," Starmer wrote on Twitter.

Corbyn, who headed the party from 2015 to April, 2020, was suspended from Labour on October 29 after he said that allegations of anti-Semitism in the party under his leadership were "dramatically overstated for political reasons."

The ex-Labour leader made the comments following the publication of an Equality and Human Rights Commission report, which concluded that the party was responsible for unlawful acts of anti-Semitism.

A panel of five Labour national executive committee (NEC) members decided on Tuesday evening, after convening for several hours, to reinstate Corbyn to the party.

