Corbyn's Campaign To Seek To Disprove Tories' Claims Of Being Anti-Establishment

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn's campaign ahead of the general elections in the United Kingdom aims to dismiss Conservatives' claims of being anti-establishment and prioritizing people's needs by attacking individuals from the UK elite, according to the speech he delivered on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn's campaign ahead of the general elections in the United Kingdom aims to dismiss Conservatives' claims of being anti-establishment and prioritizing people's needs by attacking individuals from the UK elite, according to the speech he delivered on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister wants you to believe that we're having this election because Brexit is being blocked by an establishment elite. People aren't fooled so easily. They know the Conservatives are the establishment elite," Corbyn said at a campaign launch event in southern London.

He named billionaires, including sports Direct CEO Mike Ashley, hedge-fund manager Crispin Odey and media owner Rupert Murdoch, as examples of individuals who would be the targets of Labor's policies.

"This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country, take on the vested interests holding people back and ensure that no community is left behind," Corbyn said.

These attacks come amid UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's repeated claims that, if his party gains the majority on December 12, the government will prioritize the UK people's needs instead of patronizing the elites.

Johnson has repeatedly demanded a snap election in a bid to break the deadlock over his proposal for the terms of the withdrawal from the European Union, which has been in limbo since last week. On Tuesday, the UK parliament's House of Commons approved holding the snap general election on December 12 in a 438-20 vote.

