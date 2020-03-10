UrduPoint.com
Core UN Nations Reaffirm Commitment To Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian, Chinese, French, UK and US foreign ministers on Tuesday reaffirmed their countries' commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), on the 50th anniversary of its entry into force.

"We celebrate the immeasurable contributions this landmark treaty has made to the security and prosperity of the nations and peoples of the world. We reaffirm our commitment to the NPT in all its aspects," the joint declaration published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry reads.

The historic treaty, which aims to stop the spread of nuclear weapons and promote disarmament, took effect in 1970 and was extended indefinitely in 1995. It has since been signed by 191 countries.

The five major nuclear states, which form the core of the UN Security Council, praised the NPT as "the essential foundation for international efforts to stem the looming threat that nuclear weapons would proliferate across the globe" and praised the benefits of peaceful nuclear research.

