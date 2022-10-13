COREPER Approves New Sanctions Against Iran Over Riots in Country - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) on Wednesday approved new sanctions against Iran as a response to riots in the country over the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an European Council has told Sputnik.

On October 4, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he will raise the issue of sanctions against Iran due to protests in the country during the next meeting of EU foreign ministers on October 17.

"Yes," the source said when asked whether COREPER approved new restrictive measures against Iran, adding that the European Council will approve the decision on Monday.

Iranian authorities said in late September that the protests had come to an end. Mass riots started in Iran in late September after the death of 22-year-old Amini on September 16, subsequent to her detention by the controversial morality police over an "improper" hijab. Over 40 people were reportedly killed and 100 others injured during demonstrations.

On October 3, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the protests were planned by Washington and Tel Aviv with the help of some Iranian nationals abroad.