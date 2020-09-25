UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COREPER May Renew List Of Individual Sanctions Against Russia At Monday Meeting - Source

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

COREPER May Renew List of Individual Sanctions Against Russia at Monday Meeting - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) may consider making a new list of individual sanctions against Russia over Ukraine at their upcoming meeting, an EU source told Sputnik Friday.

According to the source, the COREPER agenda for the Monday meeting includes a potential item concerning new lists.

The item has not been confirmed for discussion.

The relationship between Russia and the European Union suffered because of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Western countries imposed sanctions against Russia after accusing it of interfering in Ukraine's internal conflict. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a participant in the Ukrainian conflict.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union May

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UNWTO launches Tourism Recovery Tracker

9 hours ago

Dubai Police fine woman for violating COVID-19 pre ..

9 hours ago

&#039;UAE law ensuring equal pay for men and women ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 24 businesses, warns five for ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.