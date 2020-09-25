COREPER May Renew List of Individual Sanctions Against Russia at Monday Meeting - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) may consider making a new list of individual sanctions against Russia over Ukraine at their upcoming meeting, an EU source told Sputnik Friday.

According to the source, the COREPER agenda for the Monday meeting includes a potential item concerning new lists.

The item has not been confirmed for discussion.

The relationship between Russia and the European Union suffered because of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Western countries imposed sanctions against Russia after accusing it of interfering in Ukraine's internal conflict. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a participant in the Ukrainian conflict.