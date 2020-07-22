UrduPoint.com
Cornavirus Cases In Nigeria Near 38,000

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:25 PM

AKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 576 more COVID-19 cases and four fatalities were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

The overall case count now stands at 37,801, including 15,677 recoveries and 805 deaths, according to the NCDC update.

The hardest-hit region in Nigeria is the commercial capital Lagos, where 13,626 infections and 177 deaths have been reported so far.

It is followed by the Federal Capital Territory, which includes the capital Abuja, with 3,211 cases and 39 deaths, and the southwestern Oyo state with 2,219 cases and 20 fatalities.

Despite having the third highest number of cases in Africa after Egypt and South Africa, Nigeria eased virus restrictions on June 30 by permitting inter-state travel and resumed domestic flights a week later.

The total number of infections across Africa is now near 750,000, with more than 15,700 deaths and almost 410,000 recoveries, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 617,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since emerging in China last December.

Almost 15 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the US, Brazil, India, and Russia currently the worst-hit countries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

