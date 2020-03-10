Corona-Affected Grand Princess Cruise Ship Docks in San Francisco Bay

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Grand Princess cruise ship, which was parked off California's coast since Friday for passengers to be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), has now docked in San Francisco Bay.

US health agencies on the scene are preparing for immediate screening of passengers disembarking the cruise liner.

On scene are medical tents, buses and ambulances ready to transport symptomatic returnees to local hospitals.

On Friday, US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters that 21 people on board the Grand Princess have tested positive for COVID-19.

The US State Department said on Saturday that there are four Russian citizens among the 3,500 people on board the Grand Princess.