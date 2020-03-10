UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona-Affected Grand Princess Cruise Ship Docks In San Francisco Bay

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

Corona-Affected Grand Princess Cruise Ship Docks in San Francisco Bay

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Grand Princess cruise ship, which was parked off California's coast since Friday for passengers to be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), has now docked in San Francisco Bay.

US health agencies on the scene are preparing for immediate screening of passengers disembarking the cruise liner.

On scene are medical tents, buses and ambulances ready to transport symptomatic returnees to local hospitals.

On Friday, US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters that 21 people on board the Grand Princess have tested positive for COVID-19.

The US State Department said on Saturday that there are four Russian citizens among the 3,500 people on board the Grand Princess.

Related Topics

Russia San Francisco Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

3 minutes ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

18 minutes ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

2 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.