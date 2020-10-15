'Corona chaos' as Germans baffled by virus rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

When Covid-19 first struck Europe earlier this year, Germany's Federal system was credited with taking early and targeted measures that helped contain the virus better than many other countries.

But as the second wave gathers momentum in Europe's biggest economy, cracks in the federal system are starting to show.

With different states implementing different travel restrictions, quarantine rules and test strategies, a confusing patchwork of regulations is leading to what the weekly Focus magazine has described as "corona chaos".

The leaders of Germany's federal states have met regularly with Chancellor Angela Merkel to agree rules and regulations, but ultimately each state has the right to decide whether to impose them or not.

One measure that has really left Germans scratching their heads is a travel ban agreed last week that theoretically prevents people from risk areas within Germany from booking overnight accommodation in another state.

But five of Germany's states have refused to comply with the ban, while others have tweaked it to suit their own needs.

Someone living in the capital Berlin, considered a risk zone, can travel to surrounding state Brandenburg for a day trip or to go shopping, but cannot stay overnight.

If they want to travel north to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, they must produce a negative test and undergo 14 days of quarantine -- but if they want to travel further to Bremen, there are no such restrictions.

In a fraught meeting with Merkel on Wednesday, many of the state premiers demanded that the ban be overturned -- but all they got was a promise that it will be reviewed after the autumn holidays on November 8.