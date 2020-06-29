Corona-Virus cases in Nigeria surge past 24,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of corona-virus cases in Nigeria have crossed the 24,000-mark including 565 deaths, authorities said.

The West African country has so far registered 24,567 COVID-19 cases, according to an update by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control late Sunday. As many as 9,007 patients have also recovered and discharged from hospitals, it said.

Some 490 new cases, including seven deaths and 565 recoveries were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Lagos, the country's largest city, has the highest number of infections, 10,144, with 126 deaths and 1,592 recoveries. Easing of the virus lock-down began in phases from June 1 to allow for gradual reopening of the economy.

Measures such as the use of face masks in public spaces, provision of hand washing facilities or sanitizers, physical distancing and prohibition of gathering of more than 20 persons outside a workplace are to be observed at all times.