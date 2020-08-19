UrduPoint.com
Corona-Virus Cases In Southeast Asia Near 390,000

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

The total number of corona-virus cases in Southeast Asian countries reached 389,173 on Wednesday, including 9,385 fatalities and 278,060 recoveries, according to health authorities in the region

At least 6,672 new cases and 180 deaths were recorded in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations over the past day.

In Philippines, the worst-hit country in the region, the total number of infections climbed to 173,774, with 4,650 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The country reported 111 more virus-related fatalities, raising the nationwide death toll to 2,795, while recoveries jumped by 716 to reach the total of 113,481.

In Indonesia at least 69 people died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide toll to 6,346.

A further 1,902 infections were recorded in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 144,945, while recoveries rose by 2,351 to reach 98,657.

In Singapore, 93 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 56,031, while the death toll stands at 27.

Malaysia confirmed 16 more cases, pushing the total to 9,235, while recoveries reached 8,925 and the death toll remained at 125. In Thailand, one new case pushed the total to 3,382, of which 3,199 patients have recovered.

Vietnam reported six new infections, raising the total number of cases to 989, while death in the country toll stands at 25. A total of 525 patients have recovered in the country so far.

In Myanmar, the total number of cases rose to 379 after three new infections were confirmed, while recoveries reached 331.

Brunei Darussalam confirmed one new case, bringing the tally to 143. There were no reports of new infections or fatalities in Cambodia and Laos.

